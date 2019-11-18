<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area Chairman, Abdul Fatai Oyesanya, has allayed the fears of traders protesting the demolition of Jakande Fruits Market, saying that no legitimate shop owner will be deprived of ownership of their shops on completion of reconstruction of the market.

Oyesanya gave the assurance during a media chat in his office at the weekend.

The council chairman, while responding to questions on the rationale behind the demolition and reconstruction of the market, submitted that the market had been in existence for over 50 years with an obsolete and unstructured design, which is not in conformity with the present mega city status of Lagos state.

He added that the remodeled market will add value to the value of real estate as it will replace the ramshackle stalls presently in the market.

Oyesanya added that the market renewal initiative further underscores the value his administration places on the well-being of the people, assuring that all necessary and lawful steps had been taken before awarding the contract for reconstruction of the market to a renowned developer, Total Value Integrated Services.

He explained further that as a responsible and responsive government, series of meetings on the reconstruction plan were held between the council authority and the market leadership on one hand and between the developer and the market leadership on another hand. Oyesanya added that the council also ensured that relevant organs of government in Lagos State like the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Ministry of Justice and Office of the Auditor General for Local Governments were duly informed about the plan.

He reminded the aggrieved traders that under the fourth schedule of 1999 constitution of Nigeria, local governments are saddled with the responsibility of establishment , maintenance and regulation of markets and collection of rates in such markets.

Oyesanya explained further that the gains to be derived from the reconstruction are many, while submitting that the protesting traders are not genuine shop owners in the market.

He submitted that if the reconstruction of the market is allowed to see the light of the day, it will improve the revenue base of the council and also the economic gains of traders in the market.