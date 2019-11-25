<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has commenced the construction of a police post in the riverine area of Ise to tackle kidnappings in the council.

Tagged, Marine Police Post, the council Chairman, Mukadas Ogidan, said the police post would the people in various communities around the riverine area to live without fear of being kidnapped.

Ogidan made this known while inaugurating 10 projects in the council.

According to him, the projects are meant to upgrade the standard of living of the residents.

The council boss said he had empowered the officials of the Neighbourhood Watch to assist the police in securing the communities.

He admitted the need to keep the youth busy to prevent them from going into crime.

The council, Ogidan said, has started the planting of coconut seedling in conformity to the idea of Lagos State government planting of seedling to engage the youth.

“If the youth found something meaningful to do that fetch them income, they would think less of crime. That would make our communities to be secured,” he said.

He said the council is working hard to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“I have engaged myself and other administrative officers of the council in creating a conducive environment for our people because most of them had died untimely death as a result of high blood pressure caused by companies that took away their land which was their means of livelihood.

“I don’t want them to think over their lost land, we have engaged them with the creation of jobs. We want our children to be the managing directors and engineers in those companies in the nearest future, so we have engaged the young ones in the area Information Communication technology (ICT) programme,” he said.

Ogidan said a befitting ultra-modern complex has been built for staff of the council. Other projects include he commissioned included the construction of Oko Lekki Roads, Completion of Lekki Customary Court, construction of drainages, building fences around all the primary and secondary schools in the communities to ward off land poachers, building and equipping Primary Health Care Centre, purchasing of tipper for the evacuation of refuse, among others.

Taiwo said the Lekki Police Post was renovated for the officer to combat the menace of kidnappings.

“Security is very important for the socio-economic development of the council. Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Dangote Refinery are economic activities that have been attracting a wide range of interests in our communities,” he said.