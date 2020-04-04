<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





LASEMA chief Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu conirms pipeline leakage in Ipaja.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline along the axis at Mosan Bus Stop, Kakatin area, Ipaja, Lagos State, is leaking.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the development on Saturday.

According to him, “immediately we (LASEMA) received an alert from our office concerning the pipeline leakage at about 9:30 a.m., we contacted NNPC officials.”





He said that the agency (LASEMA) and other first respondents intended to remain on high alert until the repairs are carried out by NNPC officials.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution in and around the area to prevent any form of explosion or ignition from the naked flame or other activity.

He promised to continue to provide an update on the pipeline leakage.