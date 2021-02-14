



Following the inhuman treatment of the 40 arrested #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters by the police, the Lagos State Police Command has instituted an immediate investigation.

In viral videos and pictures, the protesters were forcibly arrested despite not resisting arrest, while some were beaten and stripped half naked.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the molestation of the arrested protesters was quite condemnable and not in line with standard operating procedure of the police.

Reacting to the outrage, Odumosu said he had ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.

He said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested #EndSARS protesters” were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.





“Piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, I have ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.

“In as much the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Prosecure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties.

“The command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for thier unprofessional conduct.”

Odumosu further urged Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence and breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.