The Lagos State Government has commended residents for their good conduct at the eight World Cup Viewing Centres throughout the period of the just concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh, in a statement on Tuesday said throughout the one month period the Centres were up and running, residents conducted themselves orderly and enjoyed the 64 games.

Tandoh also thanked Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his great wisdom and insight in approving the setting up of eight World Cup Viewing Centers across the State for Lagosians.

“I want to thank Lagosians for making His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode proud by their exemplary conduct at the various Viewing Centers. For 30 days, there were no cases of violence, hooliganism or unruly behavior”, Tandoh said.

He assured Lagosians that the State Government under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would continue to position Lagos State as the leading sports hub in Africa while creating the synergy between sports, tourism, entertainment, job creation and business.

Tandoh said he was overwhelmed with the success of the event adding that the huge success recorded could not have been possible without the support of all and sundry.

He also expressed gratitude to International Breweries Ltd for partnering the State’s Sports Commission for the laudable project.

It would be recalled that the State Government, at the commencement of the World Cup on June 14, set up eight Viewing Centres with giant screens at Campos Mini Stadium Lagos Island; Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere; Abesan Estate in Alimosho; Naval Yard Ajegunle; Bishop Aggrey School Mushin, Ikorodu Town Hall; Badagry Viewing Centre and Epe Recreation Centre in Epe.