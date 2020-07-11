



Two more corpses have been recovered by emergency responders combing the scene where a three-storey building collapsed on Freeman Street, in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

Newsmen had reported that the remains of a child were recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building while six victims were reportedly rescued alive.

While search and rescue operation is still being conducted by emergency responders, two more corpses have been recovered and three other victims, who were said to have been rescued alive were receiving treatment.





The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said, “The Agency responded to emergency calls on the collapsed building at Freeman Street, in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State. Upon arrival at the incident scene around 4am, a three-storey building was discovered to have totally collapsed on people asleep inside.

“Nine victims have been extricated from the rubble alive while three bodies were recovered dead. Their remains were transported to the mortuary by SEHMU while pre-hospital care has been administered to the nine victims by LASEMA and LASAMBUS.

“LASEMA, LABSCA , Ministry of Physical Planning, Nigeria Police, LNSC, LASG FIRE and are also at the incident scene carrying out a multi agency. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.”