An ad-hoc committee set up by the Lagos State House of Assembly to look into the issues of environmental challenges and degradation in the state, has warned residents of Agbede Community in Ikorodu area of the state, to desist from disposing refuse into the canals around the area.

This warning was handed down on Friday, by a member of the committee, Hon. Tijani Suraj when the committee visited the area to inspect the clearing and dredging of a canal in the area, which is being done by a company, Quality Sanctuary Ltd., through the state Ministry of the Environment.

Suraj, who noted that flooding are always caused by blocked drainages and waterways, lamented that most residents are fond of disposing their refuse into the canals, which later leads to blockage.

The lawmaker explained that the ongoing clearing and dredging in the area will bring about a total relief to the community as soon as its completed, adding that “the people also must help themselves by ensuring refuse and other things that can cause blockage to the free flow of water are not dump in the canal henceforth.

“I will advise the communities to create a committee within themselves to see that the canal is not turn to a refuse dump site and anybody found wanting should be punished within agreed terms,” the lawmaker added.

Some residents, who spoke on their experience in the past, explained that before the intervention by the state government, many of their people have had to relocate to other parts of the state as a result of flooding.

Chairman of the dredging committee, Adebowale Awobajo, commended the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for coming to the aid, saying, “This is a good start from the governor and as you can see, our people are happy for the clearing and dredging of this canal because at every rainy season, it is always a nightmare for us.”