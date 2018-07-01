The Lagos State Government on Sunday said there would be traffic diversion and restricted movement from 12 noon to 12 midnight on Tuesday, July 3, around Alausa, African Shrine and Agidingbi axis in Ikeja.

The state government will receive the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, appealed for the understanding of residents and urged motorists to make use of alternative routes provided.

“While we regret the inconvenience that this might cause the public, especially those who live and work in the area, we appeal that you kindly bear with us during this period and make use of the alternative routes provided,’’ Salaam said in a statement.

Macron is expected to be hosted by the state government at the African Shrine on Tuesday.

He would also be attending the opening of the French Cultural Centre and the African Business Forum.