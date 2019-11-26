<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One Labake Olowokere has reportedly stabbed her lover, Seun Komolafe, to death with a fork after she caught him with another woman.

Labake, it was learnt, had visited the residence of Seun at Okeopo area of Ilesha around 8.00 p.m. on Monday to pick her cooking gas when she met another lady in the house.

After recovering from the initial shock, Labake was said to have picked a quarrel with Seun and the lady, whose name could not be immediately ascertained.

A fight followed and it was gathered that Labake picked a fork and stabbed Seun in the stomach, which led to his death.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Command, Mustafa Katayeyanjue, confirmed the incident and added that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, had directed an investigation into the matter.

He said, “At about 10.30 p.m. on Monday, one Adeyemi Ojo of Araromi Street reported to the police that one Labake Olowokere of Ido Ijesa, a lover of Seun Komolafe of Okeopo area of Ilesha stabbed him in the stomach with a fork and killed him on the spot.

“From preliminary findings, Labake went to the resident of his lover to pick her cooking gas. On getting to the house, she met another lady there, and a fight ensued.

“It was during the misunderstanding that she reportedly took a fork and stabbed Seun in the stomach. He died on the spot. The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesha.”