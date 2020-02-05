<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahmad Suleiman, a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has said that lack of patriotism on the part of Nigerians was responsible for the rise in insecurity in the country.

The director, Research and Production, Ambassador of Peace and Social Welfare, maintained that people were more interested in individual effort rather than collaborating with government at the centre to address insecurity.

While speaking on a television station on Tuesday, Suleiman stressed that instead of seeing insecurity as a national issue people were busy giving it ethnic and religious colouration.





“I don’t understand why a region rather than collaborate with the Federal Government would form Amotekun. The insecurity in the country is not peculiar to Nigeria. In December 2019, we had a government that listened and refocused Nigeria security strategy to human security. The security system that we have on ground was inherited from British, and it was a colonial policing system,” he said.

He maintained that the security challenge in the country was as a result of failure of previous administrations to address some of the security issues, stressing that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari when he came on board, focused on curbing the excesses of Boko Haram, which according to him was achieved, but unfortunately banditry came up.

He said that most of the challenges were associated with nation building, stating that some other countries had even broken into two as a result of such challenges.