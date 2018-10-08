



An 18-year-old labourer, Badamasi Garba, on Monday appeared before a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court over alleged homosexuality.

The prosecutor, Abubakar Tambuwal told the court that the accused, who resides along Dallatu road, Tudun Wada area of Sokoto, committed the offence on Aug. 5.

Tambuwal said that the accused intentionally took one Abdulrahmam Abdullahi into an uncompleted building at Fakon-Idi area in Sokoto where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with the him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the remand of the accused in prison, saying that the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Adamu adjourned the case until Oct. 15, for mention and transfer to a court of competent jurisdiction.

The accused person is facing a one-count charge of unnatural offence to which he pleaded not guilty.