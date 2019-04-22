<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Elders of Kwara South senatorial district have canvassed for the zoning of the position of speaker of 9th Kwara state House of Assembly to the northern part of the state.

This, according to them, would ensure equity, fairness and justice.

The elders, in a statement by their chairman, Chief James Bamisaiye Ayeni, said” “The people of Kwara South Senatorial zone hereby echo their support for the emergence of the Speaker of the House of Assembly from Kwara North Senatorial zone. We are totally committed to this position.”

Ayeni said it was only fair to concede the speakership slot to the north since the remaining two districts of the state — Central and South — have each got the elective position of Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.

He said while there was nothing bad in anyone nursing an ambition, such ambition must engender peace and unity among the people.

The statement added: “While people reserve the right to pursue their ambition, Kwara South Senatorial elders believe that ambition must be tamed and must not be wild to the point of threatening our unity which is capable of truncating our focus on good governance and commitment to providing dividends of democracy to the good people of Kwara who have been so marginalized for so long.

“We can better achieve this in the atmosphere of fairness, equity and justice.”

The statement said there were still several other positions that can go round the three districts and interest groups with a bid to strengthen mutual cooperation and development.

The elders also called for support for the incoming administration.

They said: “While we must savour our hard earned successes during the elections, we must not be complacent as it is not yet Uhuru.

“The task ahead is humongous and requires total commitment in order to achieve our corporate objectives.”