



The Kwara State Government has approved the use of hijab in schools.

Mamma Sabah Jibril, Secretary to the State Government, announced the decision in a statement Thursday night.

He said the administration consulted widely with Muslim and Christian communities with a view to clarifying issues and reaching a consensus.

The last of such meetings was held on Wednesday; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq presided.

Jibril recalled that at least “10 schools of interest” were shut down to maintain order and prevent mischief makers from taking undue advantage of the development.

He said the government considered submissions of all major interest groups, the education law of Kwara State, the prevailing court judgments and current global trends of multiculturalism.





“Consequently, the government hereby acknowledges and approves the right of the Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab”, the statement read.

The Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development was ordered to come up with a uniform hijab for all public/grant-aided schools, which will be the accepted mode of head covering in schools.

“Any willing schoolgirl with the approved (uniform) hijab shall have the right to wear the same in public/grant-aided schools”, it added.

The government affirmed the right of every child in public schools to freedom of worship and directed the affected 10 schools to resume classes on Monday March 8, 2021.