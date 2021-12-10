Kwara community leader kidnapped, police go after abductors

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of the Mogaji (community leader) of Erubu, Dr. Zubair Folorunsho, on Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by SP Ajayi Okasanmi, the Command’s spokesman, in Ilorin on Friday.

Okasanmi said that the community leader was kidnapped at Afon in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation that would lead to the rescue of Folorunsho as well as the arrest of the kidnappers.