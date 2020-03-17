<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kwara State Government has commiserated with traders affected by the fire that razed Owode market in Offa Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Mrs Aisha Ahman-Patigi, expressed the government’s sympathy in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

In the statement signed by the Press Secretary of the ministry, Mr Oba Azeez, the government described the fire outbreak as unfortunate.

According to newsmen, fire gutted some shops at the Owode market in the early hours of Tuesday and damaged valuables worth millions of naira.





Ahman-Patigi also described the incident as a shock and commiserated with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, and the people who lost valuables to the fire.

She said that the tragedy was devastating to the victims, Offa local government and the state at a time of economic recovery.

She prayed Allah to put succour in the hearts of those who lost their source of livelihood to the inferno.

The commissioner however cautioned residents against using electricity and combustible items to prevent fire outbreaks.

She assured that her ministry would work with the community and concerned authorities on how to assist victims of the inferno.