Kwara State Government on Tuesday, began fumigation of major markets in Kwara South Senatorial District, after confirmation of two coronavirus cases in the state.

The fumigation team led by Malam Sa’ad Ibrahim, the Babaloja-General (market leader) of Kwara were at Latinwo, Agan-Oru and Omu-Aran central markets in Omu-Aran for the exercise.

However, the exercise was carried out by officials of the state Ministry of Environment and Forestry, who were fully equipped and kitted with preventive gear.

Ibrahim and the market leaders said the exercise became imperative because of the concession given to market places to continue serving the public during the government stay-at-home directive.





“Major markets have become areas prone to COVID-19 pandemic, because of the government directives exempting them from being shut during the partial lockdown.

“So, these places will continue to attract patronages from the public, that is why we decided to fumigate them against infections and diseases.

“The exercise will be a continuous one until major markets in such communities as Omu-Aran, Ajase-Ipo, Oro, Oke-onigbin, Iloffa, Oro-Ago, Isin, Offa, and other areas across the seven councils of the district are adequately fumigated,’’ they said.