



No fewer than 1,177 vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles have been impounded since January by the Kwara State Road Transport Management Authority (KWARTMA) for various traffic offences, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Yekeen Bello, has said.

Bello told newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin that 360 vehicles, 236 tricycles and 581 motorcycles were impounded in the first six months of 2020.

He said that most of the traffic offences bordered largely on driving against traffic and wrong parking.

Bello, who spoke against the background of the 10-year anniversary of the traffic management body, said a total of 38,815 vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles were impounded between 2011 and 2019.





He attributed the surge in traffic violations in Kwara to the influx of commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators into the state from Lagos following the ban on their operations in that state.

“Many of the old operators here were already well informed about the activities of the Authority. The new ones came in thinking the state was lawless.

“They thought KWARTMA will not be as active as Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) in Lagos. You can compare the figure 38,815 in nine years to 1,177 for just six months.

“It is because of the influx of these tricycle and motorcycle operators. They are the most recalcitrant to law,” he said.

He also said KWARTMA was partnering with other agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps, Department of State Services and the police in ensuring effective service delivery.