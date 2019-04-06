<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Police Command on Friday said the officer who shot Kolade Johnson to death on Sunday has been arraigned in court.

“Today 5th April 2019 … our Criminal Investigation Department, Panti has arraigned dismissed Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan in Ebute Meta Magistrate Court and remanded in prison custody,” Lagos State police spokesman Bala Elkana said in a statement.

Nigeria Police on Thursday said it dismissed Olalekan for shooting Kolade Johnson in Lagos.

Johnson was hit by a stray bullet shot by the men of Anti-Cultism Squad on Sunday while watching the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

“At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan was found guilty of Discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the Force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson,” Police spokesman Bala Elkana said in an earlier statement.

“The Adjudicating Officer, CSP Indyar Apev awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution to the First defaulter.”

The Nigerian police Tuesday said Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sergeant Godwin Orji were “suspected to have carried out the shooting.”

“The men suspected to have carried out the shooting of Kolade Johnson have been apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary procedures,” the police tweeted on Tuesday.

After the trial, police said only Olalekan was guilty of the offence and subsequently ordered his dismissal.

The police spokesman said Olalekan’s action was “Unlawful and Unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK 47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237 on the use of Firearms.”

The second officer that was apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings alongside Inspector Olalekan was discharged and acquitted due to a lack of evidence linking him to the killing of Kolade Johnson.

“There was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji to the shooting, he was therefore found not guilty and discharged and acquitted.”