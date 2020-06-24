



The Kogi State House of Assembly has lost one of its members, John Abah.

He was a lawmaker representing Ibaji Constituency in the 8th assembly, where he was serving as a second term.





Demi Olugbemi, the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Mathew Kolawole, confirmed the death.

Abah was said to have died early hours of Wednesday.

He was not known to have suffered any ailment prior to his death.