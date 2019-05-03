<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The death of a staff with the Kogi State Judiciary, Mrs. Fatimah Noah, 43, has died, a day after the state branch of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), called off its five-month industrial action.

The Magistrate Court 2, Lokoja was thrown into mourning as the news of the demise of one of their colleagues, who was described as a dedicated staff, filtered in.

An account had it that the deceased resumed work on Monday following the intervention of the National Judicial Council (NJC), in the trade dispute between the judiciary and the Kogi State government.

It was gathered that the late Mrs. Noah, a widow, popularly known as Mama Danlandi in her working place, slumped and died in her residence in Lokoja, around 8pm on Thursday.

The cause of her death is however being attributed to a yet- to- be established illness.

According to one of her colleagues, she was seen on duty on Thursday without betraying any sign of sickness or any form of discomfort in or around her until she closed and left for home.

A family source said since her husband died years ago, the burden of family upkeep rested on her but that the situation was compounded by prolonged non-payment.

“Mama Danladi who had not taken salaries for the past one year, and a widow with children in tertiary institutions, was said to have scouted for just N20,000 three days ago to address pressing needs of one of her sons in school without success,” said a source.

The remains of late Mama Danladi was on Friday, taken to Idah, where she was buried according to Islamic rites.