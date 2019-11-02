<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Mr Musa Wada, has said that the screening of workers done by the administration of Governor Bello lacks human face.

He, therefore, promised to review the exercise with a view to correcting the anomalies noted.

Wada also promised to review the screening of pensioners and Local Government workers with a view to ensuring justice, saying that pensioners were not supposed to be afflicted with suffering in old age.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Friday by the Musa Wada Campaign Organisation said that the candidate made the promise while addressing rallies at Ankpa, Okpo and Abejukolo.

“The endless screening exercise will be reviewed as many workers and pensioners were deliberately screened out at all levels,” the statement signed by Mr Austin Okahi, quoted Wada as saying.

Wada also decried the nonpayment of workers salary at the state and local government levels, describing the development as dangerous to the state economy.

He particularly sympathised with the LG workers across the state over the alleged nonpayment of their salary for years, describing the development as pathetic.

The candidate also condemned the deplorable state of roads in Abejukolo, Ankpa and Abejukolo, promising to rebuild them if elected as governor

Wada chided Governor Yahaya Bello for embarking on “window dressing” development, rather than genuine ones that will transform the lives of the people “a few days before an election.