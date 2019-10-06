<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A lecturer at the Kogi State University (KSU) Ayingba, Dr Usman Ogbo, was reportedly attacked in Ankpa on Saturday during the ‘Thank You’ tour embarked upon by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Engr Musa Wada.

The opposition PDP had on Friday inaugurated its campaign committees in the capital, Lokoja, ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed (APC-Ankpa 1) was said to have been in town and his convoy had cause to pass through the venue of PDP event, which may have sparked the skirmish.

The convoy of the PDP governorship candidate alongside his supporters reportedly clashed with those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while the former was in Ankpa on a thank you visit.

It was gathered that the clash may have erupted when some APC chieftains reportedly drove in their vehicles into the convoy of the PDP candidate.

The Kogi State Police Commissioner (CP), Mr. Hakeem Busari, while confirming the incident, said that one person was injured.

The PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation, in a statement by the Director of Public Communication of the Campaign Council, Comrd. Austin Usman Okai, condemned the attack.

It called on the Commissioner of Police, and the Director of State Security Services to immediately investigate the incident.