<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged youths in the state to engage themselves in a meaningful endeavour that would bring dignity and prosperity to them and the society at large.

Bello gave the advice when some of the beneficiaries of the State Government skills acquisition programmes, visited him at his Okene residence on Sunday.

The beneficiaries are currently undergoing training with an indigenous metallurgical company called ”Leroi Resources Nigeria Limited”.

The governor emphasized the need to train youth in various skills in order to meet the manpower demands in industries and equip them for opportunities to be self-reliance.

Bello stressed the importance of enrolling youths in skills acquisition, especially in metallurgical fabrication, noting that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, had embarked on the construction of a 614km gas pipeline from Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano under the NNPC.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He added that the youth who were trained in pipeline welding and metallurgy would be an advantage in gaining employment.

He, therefore, urged Nigerian youths to engage themselves in a meaningful endeavour that will bring dignity and prosperity to them.

Earlier, the company Managing Director, Engr Kabiru Raji, who led the team of the beneficiaries on the thank you visit the governor, thanked him for the support the company had received in the course of the training.

He noted that the company specialised in outsourcing, training and management of industrial welders and poised to equip trainees with adequate theoretical and practical knowledge.

”In partnership with the state government, LEROI is currently training about 350 young men and women on pipeline building and other welding activities,” Raji said.