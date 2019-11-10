<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by Governors and leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of Kogi election.

Recall that the Appeal Court had ordered that a fresh election be conducted but Melaye insisted that the fresh election would still go in his favour having defeated Adeyemi in two previous elections.

Melaye who has been campaigning in preparation of the fresh election on Saturday accused governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state, Governor Kayode Fayemi and Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole of plotting against him.

The Kogi lawmaker disclosed this in a series of tweet on his Twitter page.

According to him, the Governors are plotting to stop his re-election.

He, however, warned them to stay away from his camp, adding that the will of the people will prevail in the election.

Melaye wrote: “Governor of Jigawa chaired a meeting at Adams Oshiomole’s residence 2 days ago where APC leadership in Kogi were invited. Comrade Adams was also in attendance. The governor of Jigawa categorically said in the meeting that ‘we don’t want Dino back. We will stop him’ and I Laugh.

“The Governor of Jigawa has murdered sleep. Gov Fayemi, I also warn you, the activities of your militias in Kogi is known to us. Your CSO and Security Adviser are waiting to be jailed. Retract or you get the shock of your life. No plot hatched that is not known to me.

“I come against Governor Fayemi and Badaru in the name of the Most-High God. Your evil enterprise shall fail and the people of Kogi shall be free.

“The people’s will in Kogi shall prevail. I promise you. God is God and only Him is above all men.”