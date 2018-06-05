A Deputy Director in the Kogi Ministry of Education, Mr Haruna David, suddenly collapsed and died in his office on Tuesday.

It was learnt in Lokoja that late David collapsed at about 3 p.m.

He was immediately rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where he was pronounced dead by medical officials on duty.

Until his death, he worked in the Quality Assurance department of the ministry.

The deceased hailed from Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government and was the Unit Chairman of the ministry’s Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria and Chairman, Lokoja branch of the Ogugu Development Association.

However, it was gathered that the deceased was suffering from diabetes.

His corpse had been deposited at the morgue of Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, NAN reports.

The Public Relations Officer of Ministry of Education, Alhaji Seidu Adamu, confirmed the incident but refused to comment further.