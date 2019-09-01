<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services in Kano State has arrested a kidnap kingpin said to have masterminded the recent attack on the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe, where three policemen and a civilian were shot dead.

Newsmen reported that Muhammad Akazakwai was arrested at his mother’s residence in Kano where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.

The news medium quoted a DSS source as saying, “We have arrested him and his mother along with one Mallam”, adding that, while interrogating him, 50 A-47 rifles which the accused claimed he inherited from his father were recovered from him.

“We also recovered hundreds of GSM sim cards and other valuables from him.” said the source.

The arrested Akazakwai, referred to as one of the most dreaded kidnap kingpins terrorizing North-Central, was also reported to have told the DSS that two of his men were in the bush with the seven AK-47 rifles they snatched from the slain police officers.