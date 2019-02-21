



Over 40 suspected cultists have been arrested at the Upper Sokponba area of Benin City following raids of black spots in the area.

Upper Sokponba road is in Ikpoba-Okha local government area and it is also the Benin-Abraka road.

Several persons including a police sergeant, Monday Ehigie have been killed in the past three weeks in the area.

The cult related killings have led to breakdown of commercial activities in the area from Erediauwa junction to Idogbo, headquarters of Ikpoba-Okha.

Residents living in adjoining communities like Avbiama, Umelu, Egba, Oka now rush home before 8pm.

Prostitutes operating in a motel along the popular Three House street complained of low patronage since the latest killings began on Sunday.

One of them who gave her name as Cynthia said security operatives raided the joint in search of some suspected cultists.

“You can see we used to play music till 12 midnight but now we lock our doors from 7:30pm when we are supposed to start work.

“Our customers have ran away. They are afraid of arrest,” she said.

Some of the suspected cultists were arrested following a stop and search operation carried out by the soldiers.

Several guns, weapons and charms were said to have been found on some of the suspects.

When contacted for comments, Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said proper briefing would be made after due investigation.