Ekiti State Police Command, yesterday, said they had commenced mass raid of black spots and flash points across the 16 local government areas of the state to rid the state of criminal elements.

The police commissioner in the state, Mr Bello Ahmed, who disclosed this to journalists in Ado Ekiti, said the directive was informed by incessant killings being recorded in some parts of the state in the recent times.

It would be recalled that former Personal Assistant to ex-Governor Segun Oni, Mr Bunmi Ojo and others were in killed in Ado Ekiti, the state capital within the last seven days.

Ojo, a commissioner, who is representing Ekiti on the Board of Federal Character Commission (FCC) was killed on Friday’s night at a viewing centre in Adebayo Area of the state capital by unknown gunmen.

Another yet to be identified persons were simultaneously killed in Ikere and Ado Ekiti on Monday, which fueled suspicion that cultists and desperate politicians might have hijacked the space.

Ahmed, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, revealed that the raid , which began on Tuesday, was targeted at ridding the state of criminals.

The raid operation on hotels and drinking joints on, according to him began on Tuesday, where scores of suspects were arrested.

“We have been raiding even before the July 14 election, but we intensified efforts for mass raid when the killings were becoming incessant. We need to curb such unwholesome situation and this will continue until normalcy returns.”