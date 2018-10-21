The Emir of Gusau, Zamfara, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, has called for collaborative measures by all stakeholders against supply of illicit drugs in order to reduce the spate of killings among youths in the state.

Bello made the call in Gusau on Sunday at his palace at a reconciliation meeting among some repentant thug groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reconciliation meeting was initiated by Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari through the office of the state youths leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as part of measures by his administrationin to curb thuggery among youths in the state.

About 190 members of the East and West thugs groups who were known with strong enmity over the years which had led to the lost of several lives of both the thugs and innocent persons in Gusau and environs attended the meeting.

The traditional ruler noted that the illicit drugs supply is the major cause of criminal activities in the society.

“Majority of our youths could not have gone to such unwanted activities unless if they were either drunk or if they have taken dangerous drugs that would change their thinking.

“So it is the responsibility of every one of us to contribute towards reduction or stoppage of these bad activities in the society,” he said.

He urged the state government to come up with measures to ensure effective control of illicit drugs supply in the state.

He thanked the state government for the initiative and urged The repentant thug groups to respect all the promises undertaken during the meeting for peace and progress to reign in the state.

He said that the issue of political thuggery and killings among youths in the state has become a major issue of concern to all residents.

“This is a welcome development and with this measure we have strong hope from the Almighty Allah that it would reduce such activities not only in Gusau but across the state.

“I am therefore calling on the state government to initiate various skill acquisition programmes in order to positively engage the repentant youths and provide support for them to embrace various trades for their future development,” he added.

The emir also urged parents to always monitor and ensure proper upbringing of their children to make good citizens.

He also thanked security agencies operating in the state over their serious efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the state.

He assured that the emirate was ever ready to cooperate with all stakeholders to improve peace in the state.

Earlier, the state youths leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Dan’azumi, who represented the governor at the meeting, said the state government initiated the reconciliation meeting in order to reduce various cases of murder and other crimes.

Sani-Dan’azumi said that “before coming here, with the permission of governor Abdul’aziz Yari, we held several meetings with these two groups which led to this development.

“Both thug groups from east and west here in Gusau who were known with serious confrontations, have agreed to surrender all their weapons and promote peace.

“With this, In-sha Allah, no more confrontation among them, no more distraction of peace and stability, snatching of handsets and raping, among other criminal acts, in Gusau and its environs.

“Even though the 190 members of these groups, we selected 20 persons from each of the group as representatives for this meeting with the emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim,” he said.

“We are happy both the leaders of the two factions have reconciled in front of the emir and promised to forgive each other and work together in promotion of peace and stability in the state”.

He said that the state government would come up with various programmes to support the repentant youths very soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by the representatives of the state Commissioner of Police, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department for State Security Services.

The meeting was also attended by district, ward heads and other traditional tittle holders of the emirate.