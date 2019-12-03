<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two suspects alleged to have killed a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer in Apapa on Saturday were arraigned at a Magistrates’ court today.

The suspects, Abdullahi Akere, 31, and Nurudeen Ogungbe, 41, were arraigned before the court sitting in Yaba, on a two-count charge of attack and murder of a law enforcement officer.

The counts read: “That Abdullahi Akere, Nurudeen Ogungbe and others now, at large, on 29th day of November, 2019, at about 1800hrs at Ijora-Badia, Lagos State in the Lagos Magistrate District, did conspire among yourself to commit felony to wit: murder; an offence punishable under section 233 of the criminal law of Lagos State.

“That Abdullahi Akere, Nurudeen Ogungbe and others now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magistrate district, did kill one Ola Oyeshina, age – 40 years, by hitting him with stone on his head and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 222 and punishable under section 223 of the criminal law of Lagos State.”

Prosecutor, Adegoke, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, read the charge to the two accused. They pleaded not guilty.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. Ayeye ordered the remand of both suspects in custody as she adjourned the matter till 28th of January, 2020.

Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while visiting the family of the slain LASTMA officer, vowed tough action against people attacking law enforcement officers.

“In the last 48 hours, we have had heavy brutality on men of LASTMA who were doing their work. We have had people whose legs were amputated in the last 48 hours while on the assignment that was given to them to bring about enforcement of our laws and order.

“I think this is the level at which we need to make this very stern warning that we will not stop at ensuring that we implement and enforce our laws, not minding which force is involved.

“We cannot be condoning reckless killing and sending our young men to early grave. This government certainly will not stand for that.”