One person died on the spot while three others sustained fatal injuries in a fatal motor accident along Enugu-Ugwogo-Nsukka road, Enugu State.

The accident involving a tipper and a Toyota Camry car, green in colour, occurred around 5 pm on Thursday evening.

The driver of Toyota Camry, a middle-aged man, died on the spot.

Three other persons with him in the car sustained serious injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the tipper heading from Enugu to Nsukka was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it had a collision with the Toyota Camry car, heading in the opposite direction.

The tipper badly damaged the car, trapping the four occupants inside.

Sympathisers immediately rushed to the scene and switly mobilized a rescue operation to save the occupants of the car.

By the time the occupants of the car were rescued, the driver was lying lifeless but the three others with him were still conscious.

Following a distress call to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), an ambulance was brought to the scene.

The ambulance took away the lifeless body of the driver and the survivors who were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

As at the time this report was filed, FRSC operatives were clearing the scene.

Before now, the Enugu-Ugwogo-Nsukka road built by the administration of Sullivan Chime was barricaded from heavy-duty vehicles for safety and durability.

But negligence by relevant authorities now, made heavy-duty vehicles to start using the road, creating safety concerns.

The road has become the only motorable link from Enugu to Nsukka, as Enugu-Makurdi federal highway has become a death trap.

The spokesman of the FRSC in Enugu could not be reached for comments at press time.