Two persons were last night killed and several others injured after suspected herdsmen attacked Tse-Ikyaan village in Makurdi LGA.

It was gathered that many others escaped with bullet injuries, while others are still missing.

The attack came barely six days after defence headquarters had announced ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ in Benue.

A source hinted this reporter that militias in their hundreds with thousands of their cattle have completely taken over the community.

Just last week, the remains of two Catholic priests, Rev Fathers Gor Joseph, Felix and 13 others were laid to rest in Benue State.

The priests were among those killed after suspected herdsmen attacked Ayar Mbalom village in Gwer East local Government Area of the state, killing 19 persons and burning down over 35 houses.