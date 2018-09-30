No fewer than six persons have been reported killed and several others injured after suspected gunmen invaded Okpoga community in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State.

The incident, it was gathered happened late last night.

According to a source, the unknown gunmen numbering about 10 invaded the city and shot sporadically at any one they could sight, leading to the death of no fewer than six persons, including one Mr. Okoh Simon – an emergency ambulance service provider in the community.

Our source further disclosed that the attack may have emanated from the neighbouring Olo community in Edumoga district of the same local government, which has been in cold war with the Okpoga people.

Confirming the development, the Benue State Police Command PRO, Moses Yamu, ASP, said investigation was still on to bring those behind the attack to book.

“Yes, some yet-to-be-identified criminals believed to be natives of Olo community came and opened fire on residents of Okpoga, killing six persons.

“The real cause of the incident is still sketchy but investigation is still on. So far, no arrest has been made yet,” Yamu told our reporter.