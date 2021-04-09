



A man identified as Ajemina Horsfall was shot dead in a suspected clash by rival cult groups in in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This came as a similar cult attack which claimed no fewer than three lives in the old Port Harcourt Township on Wednesday night.

Horsfall was reportedly traced from Port Harcourt to Buguma where he was killed after he attended an event in the predominantly coastal community area.

Speaking on the incident, Coordinator of Rivers State Partners for Peace, Livingstone Membere said the killing has created panic in Buguma and nearby towns, even as he hinted on how the attack occurred.

“Some yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked and killed a young man by name Ajemina Horsfall along the King Amakiri Road in Buguma. It is believed to be cult rivalry.





“Once there is an attack and fatality, people naturally expect a reprisal, a counter attack. So everybody in Buguma and its environs is scared, being very careful. It is not just being exposed to attack by the cultist but also from being harassed by security operatives. So, the good people of Buguma are tensed,” he added.

Membere urged the security operatives and the Rivers State Government to change their approach to fighting crime in the state, saying, “In the state, we are more reactive that being proactive.”

Meanwhile, spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, said preliminary investigation showed that it was the Buguma cult clash that spilled over to the town axis of Port Harcourt which left no fewer than three persons dead.

The state police image-maker said members of the groups are now being trailed, pointing out that a pistol had already been recovered from the fleeing gang members.