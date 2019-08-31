<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the death of Terhemen Tyavbi during a scuffle between its Special Anti-Robbery Squad and motorcyclists in Kwande Local Government Area.

The spokesperson of Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday.

She said the motorcyclists tried to stop policemen from arresting two persons in possession of illegal arms.

Anene said Tyavbi and Ishima Iorhemen, who sustained gunshots injuries during the scuffle, were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

She explained that while Tyavbi died at the hospital, Iorhemen was responding to treatment.

The spokesperson denied that there was deliberate shooting of any person by the policemen.

Newsmen report that the victims hail from Liev 2 council Ward, Ikyuravya District in Kwande Local Government.