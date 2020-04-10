<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has ordered security agencies to arrest those involved in the killing of four people, following a fresh attack on Mgbrazongo village in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The governor gave the order in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, in Jos.

He said the victims included a clergy, adding that property were also destroyed in the community.

Lalong expressed disgust over the barbaric actions of the criminals, saying they did not only have respect for the sanctity of human lives, but had been consumed by their orgy for blood.

He said: “It is unfortunate that they chose the period when the state was working hard to combat the Coronavirus pandemic to perpetrate their murderous acts, while sympathising with the victims’ families.

“Government will not tolerate these senseless acts of murders, unleashed on innocent citizens. I have directed traditional and community leaders to cooperate with security agencies in identifying these attackers who cannot be shielded.





“These attacks have persisted in recent weeks, a situation that is highly unacceptable to my administration.”

The governor recalled that Ancha, Hukke and Nkyiedonworo communities in Bassa Local Government Area recently came under attack and lives, property and Livestock were lost, saying such inhumane act would not be tolerated by his administration.

“I have dispatched a fact finding team led by Commissioner for Commerce, Aku Abbey who visited the Bra Ngwe Rigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka and other stakeholders who included village and district heads, Ardos, and community leaders,” he said.

The stakeholders called for deployment of more security personnel in Rehwenku, Tafigana, Katumai Rekwechongu and Kpasho communities who were vulnerable to the attacks.

The Governor also also directed the Peace Building Agency to engage relevant stakeholders to forestall such attacks, through systematic dialogue as well as an enhanced security architecture.