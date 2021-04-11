



No fewer than five lost their lives in Ondo State on Sunday in two separate incidents of a robbery attack and a road accident.

In the road crash, three persons died along Ondo-Ore Expressway while three other persons sustained injuries in the accident which involved a Toyota Picnic bus.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred around 7 am on Sunday as the vehicle was heading towards Akure, the state capital.

The eyewitness said the driver of the vehicle lost its control and swerved off the road into the bush.

He said those who sustained injuries in the accident had been rushed to a nearby hospital while the remains of the dead had been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

Similarly, two security guards of Rano Filling Station, along Akure-Ondo Expressway, Akure, were killed by some people suspected to be armed robbers at the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the members of staff of the petrol station who resumed for work on Sunday morning, found the lifeless body of the two guards in the pool of their own blood.





One of the staff of the petrol station, on condition of anonymity, told newsmen that the two guards were found dead around 5:30 am.

He explained that one of the security men, who was 28-year-old, had just spent two days at the filling station.

He stated further that the perpetrators attempted breaking into the filling station’s safe but were not successful.

He said, “The robbers were not succeeded in breaking into the strong money safe of the station as their “master key” got broken in the process of trying to unlock the safe.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident , saying the bodies of the deceased guards had been deposited at the morgue.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing robbers as well as the deployment of additional security personnel to the area,” he added.