An accused, Toyin Ajakaye, has told an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court that he killed an Okada rider, Omoniyi Are, because of disagreement over N100.

Toyin told the court that he engaged the commercial cyclist to convey him to the farm where a fight allegedly ensued between them over a disagreement on the transport fare.

The fight, he said, was sparked by his offer to pay the deceased N100 out of the N200 charged by the cyclist. The defendant claimed that he had N100 on him.

According to the charge sheet, Toyin allegedly committed the crime on August 22 at Agbado-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area.

Toyin claimed that he held the deceased by the neck as he (Omoniyi) was trying to hold his private part. He added that the deceased died in the course of the struggle.

The accused person confessed that when he couldn’t carry the corpse, he dug a shallow grave and tied a rope around the neck of the deceased and buried him on the farm.

Toyin said he was arrested by passersby who handed him over to the police.

The Investigating Police Officer, Lasisi Basiru, confirmed the story of the accused.

The police prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, prayed the court should grant his request to remand the accused in prison custody.

Before adjourning the case till October 16, presiding magistrate, Mrs. Modupe Afeniforo, ordered that Toyin be remanded in prison custody.