A 44-year-old tipper driver, Edoghogho Omorogbe, has been arrested by the operatives of the Edo State Police Command for allegedly killing his 52-year-old mother-in-law, Mrs. Alice Omorogbe, 25 year-old sister-in-law, Blessing Efe and her six-month-old daughter.

Omorogbe was among the over 100 suspects paraded by the state Police Commissioner, DanMallam Mohammed, at the weekend for their alleged involvement in various crimes in the state.

Mohammed said the suspects killed the victims on September 10, at their residence at Iguadolor community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the bodies of the victims were discovered a day after the killing, adding that a two- year-old boy who was also inside the room during the attack escaped unhurt. He said the suspect would be charged to court soon.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said he decided to kill the victims because they hired boys to beat him up anytime he had problem with his wife.

“I killed them out of annoyance because my mother-in-law used to send boys to beat me up. I sustained this injury in my left eye in one of the attacks. Anytime I had issues with my wife, my mother-in-law would say ‘why am I talking to my wife like that’. And each time I quarrelled with my wife, she sent boys to beat me up,” he said.

He added, “when I got to the house, I met the door open. I then sneaked into the room and killed them with a cutlass. I didn’t intend to kill the baby but I don’t know how the cutlass touched the baby. When the matter was announced on television, my father asked me if I was the one that did it and I told him that I was the one. I don’t hide anything from him. He then called the police who came to the house and arrested me”.

The police commissioner said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.