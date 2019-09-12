<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen suspected to be Jukun militia have attacked and killed two people in Yongogba village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A local resident, Mr. Kester Iorhemba told newsmen on the telephone that the attackers who invaded the village on Wednesday from Takum burnt the entire village and looted valuable property.

According to Iorhemba, the attackers riding on motorcycles and two Toyota Hilux invaded the village at about 8:45am killing two people, with scores still missing.

He explained that the attackers who came through TY Danjuma farm killed two people who were already in their farms before proceeding to burn the entire village.

The eyewitness who said the casualty figure may be higher as many people were already in the farm along the route the attackers came called on Governor Darius Ishaku who had said he had the capacity to end the killings in Taraba to do so immediately.

“I was on my way to the farm when I sighted two Toyota Hilux vans and motorcycles advancing towards our village.

“I couldn’t call the people back home because of the poor network.

“Many people are still missing and I am sure many of those missing might have been killed by the attackers who came in their numbers.

“Our Governor who recently kicked against a commission of inquiry into the crisis said he has the ability to solve the problem, so I want to plead with him to end these killings.”