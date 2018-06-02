No fewer than five people were feared killed, on Saturday, in a renewed communal crisis between the Igbirra and Bassa – komu communities in Kogi State.

The latest attack, it was learnt, was carried out in Okpareke , the country home of the former Chief of Army Staff Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Chris Ali (rtd)

According to an eye witness account, some gunmen invaded the community in the early hours of Friday killing no fewer than five people including the son of the village head whose name was not readily made available.

The account said there had been a rumour earlier making the rounds that some Bassa-Komu militias from Bassa Local Government Area of the state were planning to attack Egbira settlements in Kogi local government as being witnessed in Nasarawa state and some parts of the state.

“Immediately they invaded the community, they started shooting sporadically and embarked on looting properties including food items, a situation that provoked some of the youths to repel the attackers” the source said.

It was learnt that the attackers opened fire on the villagers who were resisting the invasion and killed the son of the village head.

When our reporter visited Okpareke, on Friday, hundreds of people had fled the town while some were seen carrying away their essential properties.

Okpareke community, an Egbira-speaking community, comprises of Egbira, Basss-Komu, Gbagi, Ganagana, Igbo, Ijaw, Fulani and others.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of Kogi Local Government, Tanko Musa and the Ohimege Igu, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isa Koto, paramount ruler of the area, summoned a meeting of the traditional rulers of all the ethnic groups and stakeholders in the area to discuss and assess the security situation of the area.

The Ohimege Igu who presided over the meeting appealed to the fleeing residents to return to their homes and continue with their normal businesses.

The paramount ruler, who assured them of the protection of lives and property, said Governor Yahaya Bello has ordered for immediate re-enforcement of Mobile policemen, soldiers and other security agencies to augment the ones already on ground.

While giving assurances of protection , Alhaji Isa Koto, warned against rumour mongering which, he said, had been causing more confusion.

He particularly pointed accusing finger to the Fulani whom he alleged were taking advantage of the crisis to let their animals loose on the deserted farms to feed from the crops.

The Administrator of the Local Government Council, Musa, while commiserating with the victims of the unwarranted attack, appealed for calm and cooperation so as to overcome the ugly situation.

He equally assured that the government and security agencies are on top of the situation and all those behind the crisis would be brought to book without delay.