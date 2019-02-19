



No fewer than four persons have been killed and eight others sustained gunshot injuries in a clash between two rival cult groups in Delta State.

The cult groups were said to have clashed over their support for some candidates of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party in Ughelli, Delta State.

It was learnt that two persons were reportedly killed around the Post Office Junction area of Ughelli on Saturday night when some members of Arrow Baga and Aiye cult groups clashed.

It was gathered that the two deceased were members of both cult groups.

It was also learnt that while members of the Arrow Baga were alleged to be supporting the APC, those of the Aiye were allegedly sympathetic to the PDP.

Ughelli North LGA is a stronghold of the APC where the senator representing Delta Central at the Senate, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege and the leader of the APC in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, hail from.

The clash was said to have spilled over to Sunday when members of both cult groups engaged in fierce gun duel around Second Amekpa and Ekredjebor area of the town in separate clashes.

The victim at the Second Amekpa clash was identified as Peter Onochojah. He was reportedly shot in the head by his rival.

A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The clash took place around 2pm on Sunday; I don’t know which of the cult groups he belongs. He was shot in the forehead by the cult members. He was trailed to his house but as he was running they shot him.

“His corpse was left for about one hour before his parents led some policemen from the Ughelli Area Command to evacuate his lifeless body. He just did the introduction for his wife-to-be two weeks ago. His marriage was being planned immediately after the elections. He recently moved to Amekpa.”

A security source at the Ughelli Area Command, who pleaded not to be mentioned because he was not authorised to speak on the development, confirmed the killings.

The source said the corpses had been deposited at the Ughelli Central Hospital.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Chuks Oresewezie, confirmed the clashes.

He, however, said he was aware that two persons had been killed, adding that the police were already investigating the situation.