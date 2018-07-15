The driver of a commercial Toyota Picnic reportedly died on Sunday while six passengers were injured when one of the speeding vehicle’s tyres burst and it somersaulted.

The accident was said to have occurred at Ibafo Village, Kobape, along Abeokuta-Sagamu-Siun Expressway.

The vehicle with the number plate MUS 876 AT, carried six males and one female and was travelling to Ibadan from Abeokuta.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the driver was speeding when the tyre suddenly burst.

He said, “The driver died in the process because his body was thrown out of the vehicle in the course of the somersault, due to non-use of seatbelt and the impact of the speed.

“The driver’s name is Abiodun Farayola.”

He said those injured had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, while the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary at the State General Hospital Ijaiye, in the same city.