One person was on Sunday killed while several others were injured in a clash between Hausa community and members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) at Oko-Baba, Ebute-Meta area of Lagos.

The violent clash erupted in the area in the early hours of Sunday between a group of truck pushers who specialised in scraps business, mainly Hausas, and some OPC members.

Men of the Denton Police Station, Lagos State Command, who raced to the scene of the clash later restored peace and normalcy to the area.

Following widespread fire that gutted several plank buildings at the Oko-Baba area, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, dispatched an inter-ministerial team to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the inferno with a view to resettling and compensating victims.

Hassan Ibrahim, leader of Hausa Youths, Oko-Baba, who spoke on the clash said, “We lost one of our members during a fracas with some people who claimed to be OPC. Trouble started when some of our men went to buy scraps from the burnt shanties and while on their way back they were intercepted and harassed by some miscreants and OPC demanding for money before they could go with the scrap materials which our members resisted.

“In the process, fight broke out. One was shot in the head and others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Ebute Meta Health Centre. We are just making preparation on how to bury the deceased today. We are not happy about this but with total submission to God, we are ready to maintain the peace in the interest of the general public.”