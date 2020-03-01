<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





One person was reportedly killed while some houses were burnt on Sunday morning when a fight erupted in Igwo community in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River over compensation for land.

It was gathered that the fight broke out over alleged nonpayment of compensation for the land that the state government acquired for the Obudu Cargo Airport project.

Although the state government said payment of compensation to owners of land and farmlands acquired for the project was ongoing, protests over alleged non-compensation have continued in Okambi and Igwo communities where the project is situated.





Last year, some widows and other women took to the streets of Obudu to protest against the acquisition of their lands for the project.

Confirming the killing of one person and burning of houses, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, told newsmen, ”The situation is calm now. We arrested some suspects.

“It happened in the morning. One person was killed and some houses were burnt. Those people that perpetrated the act have been arrested. Five of them were arrested and brought to Calabar.

“According to the report I gathered, they were fighting over some compensation that was supposed to be paid to them for the airport land or so. That was what resulted in the fight and one person was killed.”