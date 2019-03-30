<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Six people have died following a highway robbery attack along the Ngurore-Yola road in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Witnesses said Saturday that the robbers blocked the road and operated from 7pm to 9pm on Friday, and that they shot a commercial taxi driver named Ababakar Ibrahim whose car somersaulted into a ditch and resulted in the death of all the five passengers in the car.

The robbers had allegedly robbed many vehicles before they killed the more unfortunate driver and caused the fatal accident.

Our correspondent gathered that angry residents and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area responded to the incident by barricading the road, a busy highway which links the southern senatorial zone of the state with the capital, Yola.

An elder brother of the deceased driver, Aliyu Ibrahim, who confirmed the development, described the death of his brother and the other five people as a sad reminder of a common occurrence along the highway.

“Armed robbers on daily basis rob people of their valuables once it is 7:00 pm on this road. They operate with impunity, without any resistance from security agencies,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, SP Othman Abubakar, who spoke to our correspondent on phone in the early afternoon of Saturday, said he did not have sufficient information on the incident.

He said, “I do not have enough information yet. Can I get back to you later please? I will do my findings and get back to you.”