Armed men on Saturday invaded the Aboh Police Divisional Headquarters in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, killing at least two cops.

The gunmen who were alleged to have dressed in military uniforms also left many others who were on duty at the time of the attack, injured.

Multiple sources from the community who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday disclosed that many of the injured persons are in critical condition.

The incident which they claimed occurred at about 2 am on Saturday threw members of the community into palpable tension.

It was also gathered that the hoodlums also broke into the police armoury carted away ammunition and weapons.

One of sources who broke the news of the incident newsmen in Asaba on Sunday said, “The police were taken unawares by the gunmen. They attacked the police station, killed two police officers and the ones that survived escaped with bullet injuries.

“One of the police officers died on the spot and the other one died on the way to the hospital while the ones that are injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“They also made away with ammunition at the police station. A plain clothed female police officer who was at the gate of the police station escaped unhurt after she told the gunmen that she was a flood victim who came to seek refuge at the police station.”

A police source in the area who also confirmed the attack disclosed that the invaders also made away with the engine of a patrol boat belonging to Marine Police post in the community.