Not less than six people have been killed in a fresh attack on Fadaman Rimi village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the attack occurred in the early hours of yesterday as the armed bandits who were in tens stormed the village with rifles and started shooting sporadically.

Though Kaduna State Police Command was yet to confirm the casualty figure as at the time of filing this report, its spokesman, DSP, Yakubu Sabo, told newsmen that he was still trying to gather facts about the incident.

Sabo however said he would issue a statement to that effect before the end of the day.

Meanwhile, an eye witness told newsmen that six people were killed by the attackers, while many other villagers sustained various degrees of injuries, including gunshot wounds.

According to the source, “The attackers came to our village around 6:00am and killed six of our people and even stole our property and rustled our cows. When they came, we were inside our houses when they started shooting at everybody they saw.

“Many of us escaped by miracle because as people ran for dear lives, they shot at us. It was a terrible situation,” he said.