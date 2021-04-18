



At least, six persons have been feared killed in a bloody clash between two rival cult groups in Ikere, Ekiti State.

Ekiti State Command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident said, six corpses have been recovered and deposited at the morgue after the clash which occurred in the early hours of today.

A source in the town told newsmen that sounds of sporadic gunshots were heard while the attack lasted, forcing members of the community to run for safety amid tension.





The police spokesperson explained that the casualties who lost their lives to the incident belong to one of the cult groups which was attacked by the other apparently on issues of rivalry.

Abutu disclosed that the Command has arrested three suspects in connection othe incident. He said police have been deployed to the town to ensure law and order.

The police authorities also appealed to residents of the state to remain calm, adding that the command will sustain efforts to always put criminals under check