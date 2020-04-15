<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two persons were reportedly killed in renewed cult violence in parts of Benin City, capital of Edo state.

The killings which occurred late Monday night, defied the partial lockdown and stay-at-home order by the state government to check the spread of coronavirus disease.

One of the victims, an auto mechanic simply identified as Odion, was said to have been shot dead at his workshop located along Benin Technical College (BTC) road and Medical Store road, by Universal Road junction.

The other victim whose identity still remains unknown was allegedly killed at Medical Store Road, by Universal junction.





It was gathered that Odion’s assailants stormed his workshop in a red-coloured Toyota Camry car, shot him and immediately zoomed off, leaving their victim dead on the spot.

The remains of one of the Auto mechanic killed along Benin Technical College (BTC) Road was said to have been deposited at an undisclosed morgue by the Okhoro Police Division.

At the time of filing this report, Edo state Police Commissioner, Lawal Jimeta, who could not confirm the killings, said he was yet to be briefed.

He, however, explained that some suspects have been arrested by the anti-cultism unit of the police command, and that investigation was ongoing.